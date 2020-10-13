Upton pupils mark Young Minds charity day with a blaze of yellow

The Young Minds charity day was marked at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs with a blaze of yellow.

Children took part in the nationwide Hello Yellow initiative to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in young people and also to generate funds as part of the organisation’s annual profiling event.

This year the charity’s focus includes calling on the Government to limit the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on young people’s mental health.

Upton, which supports a range of local, national and international charities throughout the year, invited pupils and staff to wear an item of yellow clothing in exchange for a small donation.

Izzy Reed, Personal Development Leader and Year 5 teacher, co-ordinated the Hello Yellow day which was in support of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10.

She explained: “Class teachers shared an assembly with their classes about having ‘resilience powers’.

“These include strategies to overcome feelings of anxieties and stress, such as speaking to a trusted adult, taking deep and calming breaths, and communicating effectively.

“The event linked really well with our Wellbeing curriculum that has been at the core of our learning since the start of September.”

Head of School Darci Arthur said: “Mental health issues affecting children as well as adults are particularly highlighted during the current pandemic which is having a major impact on all of us.

“At Upton we have a strong and structured support network for our children enabling our children to openly discuss their feelings and anxieties. They know that help and understanding is available whenever they need it in school.

“The Hello Yellow day is an important occasion as it focusses attention on strong and balanced mental health. This is also a part of our ongoing Wellbeing strategy that covers a range of initiatives such as showing kindness and respect to others or enjoying the benefits of exercise like yoga to encourage a positive and well-balanced overall outlook.”

The school raised £480 which will contribute to providing support for young people suffering with mental health.

The Young Minds charity say: “Lockdown is having a devastating effect on children and young people’s mental health. It’s been unbelievably hard, but together, we can make a difference and show young people they are not alone.

“It is important that the Government is listening to our concerns but we need them to ensure that all young people who need immediate mental health support can get it. We also want them to commit to introducing additional support for young people’s mental health beyond the current crisis, in order to tackle the anticipated rise in mental health needs.”

For more information about Young Minds go online to www.youngminds.org.uk