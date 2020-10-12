Yobs throw cafe chairs into sea and break into beach hut at West Bay

Police are investigating after yobs threw chairs from the West Bay Cafe and the lifebuoy ring into the sea sometime overnight (October 11-12).

The culprits also broke into a beach huts and are thought to have broken into a van along Sea Road. Several fires also appear to have been set.

West Bay Cafe owner Alan Dolan says luckily no damage was caused at the cafe which is open as usual. The site has already suffered three break-ins this year.

He said: “They threw the chairs in the sea so I will have to get the wellies on to fish them out. The tide is going out now so I will be able to retrieve them.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At 8.58am today (October 12) Kent Police received a report that an outbuilding (beach hut) in Sea Road had been broken into, with a quantity of food taken.

“A window is reported to have been damaged and initial enquiries to establish the full circumstances are under way. Anyone who believes they witnessed anything suspicious can call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 12-0258.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”