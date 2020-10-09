Viking Care bid to create outdoor learning room for young people living with autism

A care service for people living with a learning disability and/or autism is fundraising to create an outdoor space.

Viking Care, based in Margate, provides personal care for people in their own home, and also manages a shared house.

The services wants to create the outdoor learning class for its young people to enjoy. A target of £3,000 has been set.

On the fundraising page it says: “Viking Care provide day centre and respite support for a group of young people with autism and challenging behaviour. We are a small family run business, opened in 2016, and are currently fundraising to replace our horrible shed which is falling apart to replace it with an outdoor learning room/summer house, for our wonderful young people to enjoy.”

The service also plans to hold events, including a ‘give what you can’ yard sale.