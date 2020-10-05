St Laurence youngsters battle elements on Bikeability course

Year 6 children at St Laurence C of E Junior Academy in Ramsgate have been battling the elements this week on their Bikeability course. Despite the awful weather, the children have shown great resilience and endeavour to complete the course.

Participants have said how much they have enjoyed being on their bikes and fine-tuning their skills. The Bikeability courses run by KCC aims to give children the abilities and confidence to ride a bike safely on the road.

Head teacher Mrs Palmer said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for children to learn how to ride their bike safely, the children enjoyed the experience despite the weather conditions.”

Noah in Year 6 added: “ It was great fun. I learned a lot about maintaining my bike as well as riding it safely on the road. I didn’t mind getting wet!”

All the staff are extremely proud of the children’s efforts.