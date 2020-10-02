Rock fall at Kingsgate Bay

A rock fall has taken place at Kingsgate Bay tonight (October 2).

Climate conditions, such as a period of heavy rain which seeps into the cliffs followed by cold nights that can freeze and crack the chalk, and corrosion generally cause such falls.

It is advisable not to get too close to the area of rock fall as more may still come loose.

Photos of the fall were captured by Richard and Anna Harrison. They said: “We checked there weren’t any signs of someone under it who’d been down below. There were no foot or dog steps thankfully.”

HM Coastguard Margate said: “This evening HM Coastguard Margate were notified of a cliff fall in Kingsgate Bay, Broadstairs. We would like to stress that during periods of heavy rain that you stay away from the bases of cliffs. “After long periods of warm dry weather the ground becomes dry and cracked following any heavy rainfall these cracks fill up with water and this can make the cliffs unstable and in some cases the cracks give way causing cliff falls. “If you come across a cliff fall please refrain from climbing it to explore, there could still be unstable rocks in the area. Please stay away!” In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard