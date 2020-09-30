Search for driver continues following police pursuit in Ramsgate

Police are still searching for a driver after a pursuit in Ramsgate ended with the car being dumped and stolen goods recovered on Monday (September 28).

At around 9.20am Kent Police officers on patrol in Ramsgate requested a vehicle to stop but the driver refused.

A witness to the following chase said: “I was at the traffic lights trying to turn right at the (Hare and Hounds) pub when a blue car came up behind me, swerved into the opposite lane , hit the road divide and then swerved into the bay where Oliver’s Carpets is.

“The police car was going fast. It gave me a fright , if I had turned seconds later I would have been hit.”

The driver then crashed into a parked car in Margate Road.

A search was carried out, but the driver was not found.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Suspected stolen goods were recovered from the car and enquiries into the circumstances continue.”