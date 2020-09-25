Filming for Sky series Breeders to take place in Broadstairs and shoot for True Things film ‘creates rain’ in Cliftonville

Filming for Sky One series Breeders – created by The Office and The Hobbit actor Martin Freeman- will take place in Broadstairs next week.

Scenes for the comedy series, which stars Martin and actress Daisy Haggard, are being filmed by Avalon Motion Pictures at Spiro Court on September 29.

The second series was confirmed in May this year but filming was delayed by 16 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began on September 1 in London

Filming in Broadstairs will be on September 29-30. It will mean the suspension of 22 parking bays in Chandos Square on both days, and 20 bays in the Harbour Car Park. Disabled Bays are unaffected at Chandos Square.

The crew will be filming at Viking Bay, and Louisa Bay and at some businesses in the area. They are staying locally.

Ward councillor Ruth Bailey said the crew has supplied a COVID-19 risk assessment and will be social distancing to ensure they comply with all government guidelines.

A letter to residents says there will be approximately 35 crew members involved in the production shoot and they will work to minimise disruption.

A shoot for film True Things About Me, starring Ruth Wilson and directed by Jude Law and Harry Wootliff. Also took place in Cliftonville this week.

The BFI feature film is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book of the same name, which follows a young woman living on the fringes of society who becomes entangled with a stranger.

Ruth Wilson stars as the woman called Kate in the film adaptation. She will also produce alongside Jude Law, The Bureau and BBC Films.

Scenes were shot at several properties on the isle following a call out through The Isle of Thanet News in December.

Filming in Dalby Square included the use of a water truck to ‘make it rain.’