Thanet community news: Sponsored walk, Silver Sunday and open air cinema

Rotary Club of Thanet

The Rotary Club of Thanet extends a huge thank you to the people of Thanet for their generosity in supporting the club’s sponsored walk on September 12-13. So far, some £3,300 has been raised for local causes. The money will go to Pilgrims Hospice, Porchlight, Millmead Children’s Centre and to the club’s own Cinderella Fund, which is used to support these and other Thanet initiatives.

Rotary members, their families and friends completed the walk along the Thanet Coastal Path. The weather and companionship were wonderful. And some found time to enjoy a quick drink at the Pavilion in Broadstairs, before resuming the trek. Such a relief in these difficult Covid times. This is the second year for the walk, which will be a regular fundraising event. Over the 2 years, Thanet people have donated over £11,000. Amazing! And the books are not closed yet. Anyone interested in making a donation and learning more about the club can do so on the club’s website www.rotaryclubofthanet.co.uk.

Silver Sunday

Silver Sunday is a national day for celebrating older people and usually the Kent Coast Volunteering group puts on an event in Thanet. As they are unable to do that this year they are running an online event instead.

There is a full programme of exciting activities for Sunday, October 4.

Find programme and booking details at https://kcv.org.uk/silverssunday/

Martha Trust

Despite a devastating year for fundraising due to Covid 19, Martha Trust, long term supporters Solleys Ice creams and Open Air Cinema have come together to host their very first Double Bill Drive In cinema event to raise much needed funds for the residents at Martha Trust, with profound multiple and physical learning disabilities.

The two events will be held on Sunday December 6 in the fields of Solleys Ice-creams, T he Dairy, Ripple, Deal,

5pm Elf

Doors open for Elf ONLY at 3:30 pm. Tickets for Elf are £30 per car.

Film to begin at 5:00 pm. Ends 7:30 pm

8pm Home Alone

Doors open for Home Alone ONLY at 6:30 pm, with cars being directed to a holding bay away from the event field to assist with the volume of traffic between both films.

Tickets for Home Alone are £30 per car.

Film to begin at 8:00 pm. Ends 10 pm

Sponsorship packages are available to showcase your business on the big screen and more from just £150 – please contact kerrybanks@marthatrust.org.uk or call 01304 610448 to find out more.

You are welcome to bring along your own food and drink. Or enjoy food and drink from our variety of on-site vendors, as well as Solley’s Ice Cream! All vendors will be donating 20% of their sales back to Martha so the charity really encourage you to utilise them.

One car per group. There is no additional parking available on site.

Please ensure that you have a working FM Radio.

If you are thinking of bringing a vehicle larger than a standard SUV please email before buying a ticket.

Tickets cost £30 per car for one showing or £55 per car for a double bill.

www.marthatrust.org.uk/driveincinema

Direct link to booking tickets https://bit.ly/2ZLXgMy