Coastguard and bomb disposal teams attend yet more ‘unexploded artillery’ call outs at Sandwich Bay

An unexploded artillery shell has been detonated at Sandwich Bay today (September 20) and follows a similar detonation yesterday.

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard along with HM Coastguard Deal to reports of ordinance at Sandwich Bay today (September 20). Once on scene the device was located and teams awaited the arrival of the Bomb Disposal team.

The device was taken to an area and was blown up to make safe.

Yesterday an artillery shell was detonated at the bay by an ordnance disposal team and a find of two smoke artillery shells by detectorist Tony Ovenden was also passed to the team.

Tony said: “I was there at first light soon to be joined by the Coastguard. The Coastguard were looking for a live artillery shell reported the day before.

“I was metal detecting north of their search area when I came across two smoke artillery shells. As the disposal team were turning up I alerted the Coastguard of my finds to pass onto them. This saved them from being rediscovered and an unnecessary call out as they were inert..

“The detonation went with a bang and could be heard at Minster.

The coastguard service has really got dealing with the Sandwich Bay ordnance down to a fine art, worthy of praise.”

There have been numerous call outs, and detonations, at Sandwich Bay over the last few months.

Tony said: “I have no idea why the ordnance is turning up but we are experiencing strong tides backed by onshore winds.”

Anyone who discovers what may be ordnance is advised to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.