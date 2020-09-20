Children and staff create Team Newington music video

All together now – a music video celebrating Newington Community Primary School and the community’s togetherness – is being created by children and staff.

Boys and girls are currently learning the lyrics to the catchy Team Newington tune and will be filmed singing their parts and even adding some fun percussion with basic drumming including rhythmic banging on their desks or tapping pencils against cups.

The vocals will be recorded in sections due to social distancing measures within the school and will be layered into a final mix of the song in the coming weeks.

Music teacher Warwick Eldred wrote the words and lyrics for Team Newington after being invited by Assistant Head Teacher Taralee Kennedy to create a song for the whole school to share.

Mr Eldred said: “The whole school is promoting the idea of Team Newington to encourage our pupils to reconnect with their friends, staff and wider community in order to feel like a supported member of a big team.

“So far I have released a demo and a lyric video, featuring only myself, to teach the words and melody to the pupils at home and in school. It’s a very basic tune with sections that boys and girls from all age groups can join in.

“I will also be producing a video based upon teamwork demonstrated around the school.”

The song has been released onto the Newington YouTube site and it has already received almost 700 views on social media in a few days.

Here are some of the song lyrics being learned by the children.

“Teamwork is when we pull together,

When we learn to share our talents with each other.

We are all individuals,

All unique with special skills.

But the thing that makes the dream,

Is when we work as a team.

We are readers, writers, football stars and dreamers.

We are athletes, artists, scientists, historians.

Poets, dancers, wizards at times tables,

We are thinkers, planners, confident and able.

But the thing that makes the dream,

Is when we work as a team.

And you’re all welcome to join Team Newington.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “This is an inspirational song for all of us to enjoy learning and singing. We are always extremely proud of our school community, and in the last six months boys, girls, families and staff have shown the strength of our bond and how much we support each other as we continue to aspire and achieve.

“The song is already popular and I am sure it will be sung around school for a good time and we are looking forward to the finished video.

“It is yet another way of celebrating who we are and how proud we are to be part of Team Newington.”