A bomb disposal team has been called to Westbrook this evening (September 19).

It is understood the team, from the Royal Logistics Corps, were drafted in to the property in Canterbury Road after householders fitting a new fence uncovered an object in the garden.

Kent Police and the MoD have been asked for further details/

UPDATE 9.10pm: The bomb disposal team are leaving the site.

The object has been assessed and is not an explosive.