Still a chance to have your say on £25m Margate Town Deal

Almost 200 people attended drop in sessions last weekend and Monday to learn more about the Margate Town Deal.

Margate was one of 101 places given the opportunity last year to bid for funding of up to £25 million as part of the government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund. The fund aims to support urban regeneration, skills development and improved connectivity by giving each place its own Town Deal.

The money is not guaranteed and the first stage of the Town Deal is to have a Town Investment Plan. This must be ready by the end of October. The plan will set out priorities for Margate’s future, summarise investments already known to be taking place in the town as well as proposing new projects which have been submitted by the community and could be funded by the Town Deal.

The Town Deal Board has recruited community engagement specialists, Pleydell Smithyman Limited, to ensure there are a range of ways that people can get involved.

Feedback received will be reviewed, coded and analysed to help inform the Town Investment Plan which independent regeneration consultants, PRD, will be developing. This Town Investment Plan will form the basis of the Margate Town Deal.

People can still make comment online until tomorrow (Sunday, September 20).

Questionnaires are for:

Local person

Local person aged between 16 and 24

Local business

A representative of a third sector organisation or charity

A digital coffee morning will also take place at 11am on Tuesday (September 22). Book a slot here.

Find more on the Margate Town Deal website FAQ section and see the information that was on display.

To apply for a place on the Margate Town Deal People’s Panel, complete this short form by tomorrow.

Anyone with enquiries relating to the community engagement can email research@pleydellsmithyman.co.uk