Fireworks event at Quex Park cancelled for 2020

Kent Events has cancelled this year’s bonfire and fireworks event – moving it to Saturday, November 6, 2021.

In a message to customer the firm says the 2021 event at Quex Park will retain the Queen theme to mark what would have been singer Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday.

A statement reads: “Kent Events had completed a huge amount of planning and worked extremely hard following Government guidelines. The event was submitted to the Local Authority Safety Advisory Group who confirmed it was Covid-secure.

“Following consultation with Quex Park, they felt they were unable to support the event this year due to the global pandemic.

“Quex Park has acknowledged the hard work that Kent Events have committed to this annual event and it is with a heavy heart that this decision has been made.”

Kent Events said the firm was grateful for the support from the public and advance ticket holders can email contact@quexparkfireworks.co.uk with a subject heading BFW Covid for further details.

Quex Park has also cancelled the Quextreme scare maze event has also been cancelled. A family friendly trick or treat trail and the Bewitched pumpkin picking patch will go ahead. Find more details for those events here