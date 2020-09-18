Police investigation following reports of ‘after school’ robberies in Margate

Police are investigating after complaints were made that youngsters on the way home from school are being targeted and robbed in the Hartsdown Park area.

It is thought the culprits are also young people and understood that one boy was threatened and had his phone taken.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police has been made aware of three incidents in the area of St George V Avenue, Margate on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 September.

“It is reported that on each occasion a person was approached by a group of people who made demands for items they had on them. Officers are conducting enquiries into the incidents.”

There has been a police presence in the area this afternoon (September 18).