Invite to join Autumn litter picks in Margate

Holly and Sophia Manclark, aged 8 and 5, and dad Scott have arranged another group litter pick at Northdown Park this weekend.

The trio, who have been on a mission to clear up the areas close to their home, will also be tackling rubbish at Dane Park on September 26.

Scott said: “ The local residents are despairing as their efforts to litter pick are always ruined by it reappearing the next day.

“The park is also plagued with anti social behaviour and crime at night. One resident has told me that they are considering moving home because the situation.”

Tomorrow’s (September 19) litter pick at Northdown Park starts at 2pm.

The aim is to collect embedded litter out of the woodland at the Palm Bay end of Northdown Park. Litter pickers and bin bags provided.

The Dane Park litter pick the following Saturday, also at 2pm, invites volunteers to meet next to the children’s play area. It is a family event with a short educational introduction for the children attending highlighting the effects of littering.

Litter pickers will be provided but are limited. If you have your own, please bring along. Litter bags are also provided.

Event page links

Northdown Park

Dane Park