Gadds’ The Ramsgate Brewery launch isle Green Hop ale trail

Since the pandemic brewers and publicans have faced a battle to stay open with many offering takeout services and opening up garden space to adhere to social distancing measures.

Gadds’ The Ramsgate Brewery has been busy delivering its award-winning beer and it’s business as usual when it comes to brewing their Green Hop ale. The beer is made with fresh, Kentish hops – instead of using hops that have been dried as is more traditional in brewing.

The beers have a characteristic fresh taste because the hops used contain many of the oils that are normally lost when hops are dried.

Every Kent Green Hop Beer has to meet the following requirements:

Brewed in Kent

Only contain Kent-grown hops

Only flavoured with fresh, undried hops used within 12 hours of picking

Normally undertaken at the Gadd’s with hundreds of visitors, this year’s launch has been spread out across isle pubs to give everyone plenty of space to enjoy a pint or two in a relaxed and safe atmosphere. First pints were poured around 5pm today (Wednesday 16) at the following venues:

Bradstow Mill, Broadstairs

Tartar Frigate, Broadstairs

Magnet, Broadstairs

The Queen’s Head, Ramsgate

Artillery Arms, Ramsgate

Rose of England, Ramsgate

Montefiore Arms, Ramsgate

Ravensgate Arms, Ramsgate

Ravensgate Boating Pool, Ramsgate

Yard of Ale, St Peters

Green Hop Ale will be available for home delivery and take-away (and sampling) at Gadds’ Ramsgate Brewery (Hornet Close, Pysons Road Industrial Estate) brewery from midday tomorrow (Thursday 17), with the bottled version available from the end of the month.

Initial stock may run out quickly but the brewery will continue to produce it throughout harvest, and it ought to be available on draft throughout October. The brewery is also producing a limited edition reserve Green Hop Ale (Ship of Fools) this year, to be launched at the end of the month.