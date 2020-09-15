The Nearly Normal Dog Agility Team is heading to Cliftonville

Looping the Loop and Nearly Normal’s infamous Dog Agility Team have been commissioned to perform a series of fun 20-minute doorstep theatre shows for selected households living along Athelstan Road.

The performances take place this Sunday (September 20) and will close with an open-air performance to the general public inside Dalby Square gardens at 5pm.

The initiative is supported by Kent County Council’s Margate representative, Councillor Barry Lewis, to highlight new 20 mph speed restrictions coming into place on Athelstan Road and other locations in Margate and Cliftonville.

The street theatre features unpredictable puppet dogs Mabelle, Marjorie, Gladys and their trainers and is performed “contactless” at a safe distance to meet Covid-19 safety measures.

Cllr Lewis said: “Let’s have a fun day on Sunday to celebrate safer roads for children on Athelstan Road and Cliftonville.”

Audience members will be required to attend in groups of no more than six people, from the same household or support bubble. The event organisers will allocate appropriate seating/standing areas so that social distancing can be maintained at all times.

The shows are part of a series of performances delivered by Looping the Loop called the “Unexpected Performance Service.” During lockdown, Looping the Loop Director, Ellie Jones, and her husband, Steve Jones of Nearly Normal Theatre Company performed as the Dog Agility Team on front doorsteps across Thanet with their 10-year old son, Sam.

Ellie calls the project “UPS” for short, because it’s a bit like a Just-Eat style delivery, but with food for the soul, rather than the stomach. Looping the Loop also partnered with Newington Big Local earlier in the summer to perform these shows for free to a number of referred low-income families living in the ward.

Find out more at http://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk/unexpected-performance-service.html