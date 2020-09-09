Libertines announce opening date for Albion Rooms hotel in Cliftonville

The Libertines band have announced the grand opening of The Albion Rooms Residence in Cliftonville on Friday, September 25.

The band’s hotel in Eastern Esplanade has seven rooms with prices starting at £114 a night, Rooms can be booked now from: www.thealbionrooms.live

The opening marks the completion of a three year transformation of a five storey Victorian building overlooking the sea.

The Libertines acquired the keys to the Albion Rooms, in September 2017.

Band member Carl Barât said: “It might be a while before we challenge The Savoy or The Grand Budapest in the hotel stakes, but we’ve put a lot of love into this. Meanwhile it’s a colourful and inspiring home for the Libertines and I look forward to the Albion Rooms being our very own Warholian Factory.”

The residence makes the most of its heritage and location with all rooms including upgraded bathroom facilities, soft furnishings and subtle references to the Libertines and their lyrics featured throughout. The Albion Rooms also has a restaurant, coffee shop, two bars and a state of the art recording studio.

Apple Beats have equipped each room with a sound system. The penthouse was coordinated by the famous print design house Anna Hayman and the rooms transformation was overseen by Rhiannon Sussex, a creator of bespoke interiors.

The restaurant is overseen byJoe Hill who has been head chef for some of the biggest names in the industry – Gordon Ramsay, Tom Aikens and Hamyard Hotel. Joe uses local ingredients.

Arcady Coffee House serves its own Libertines house blend, coffee and brunch seven days a week until 4pm.

The Waste Land downstairs bar, is the artistic hub of The Albion Rooms hosting poetry, life drawing, music, dancing and comedy and has recently celebrated its one year anniversary.

The Albion Rooms have partnered with Scottish punk beer specialists Brewdog to create their own ‘Wasteland IPA’ which is available now at The Albion Rooms and online from: www.thealbionrooms.live Riot Squad have also created an exclusive vape with Gunga Gin oil.

The Albion Rooms is also used as an installation art space and studio, hosting a collection of artworks by local artists.

The Libertines have worked with many local craftspeople to refurbish and supply the hotel including: Haeckels natural skin care and wild fragrance company based in Cliftonville Rocket St. George, Junk Yard Deluxe, Paraphernalia, Scotts and Valentine’s Vintage in Whitstable.

‘Wasteland Live’ will be launched later this year, featuring live sets from established and local musicians. Art & design at www.thealbionrooms.live is by town artist Chu in conjunction with Tribes.