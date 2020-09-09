Emergency services called to injured man at Ramsgate’s Westcliff

Police, ambulance and air ambulance have been called to the Westcliff in Ramsgate today (September 9).

A man has suffered serious injuries and been airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London.

Emergency services are currently at the Royal Harbour Approach tunnel and the air ambulance has landed on the green above.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is currently attending the Royal Esplanade area of Ramsgate following a report of concern for a man received at around 1.10pm. Secamb is also in attendance.”

A Secamb spokesman said: “We were called to the junction of Hengist Way and the A299 at approximately 1pm today to reports of a fall. Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined by the air ambulance service. The patient was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in London with serious injuries.”