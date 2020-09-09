Ban on gatherings of more than six people due to come into force on Monday

A government announcement is expected today (September 9) confirming gatherings of more than six people in homes, parks, pubs and restaurants will be banned from Monday (September 14).

The move has been prompted by a rise in cases over recent days of almost 3,000 new positive tests on Sunday. At the height of the pandemic there were around 6,000 new cases each day. In July this dropped to below 1,000. However there has also been a hike in testing with mobile testing sites and home kits. The rise in positive tests is not mirrored by a rise in people needing hospital admission or a rise in covid-attributed deaths.

The guidance in England currently says two households can meet indoors. Outdoors up to six people from different households can meet – or up to 30 people from two households.

The new rules mean the maximum number of people gathering will be six although exemptions apply for work, education, weddings, funerals, and organised team sports as well as households or bubbles that have more than six people.

A £100 fine will be imposed for a first ‘offence’ which will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200,

Until now the police have had no powers to stop gatherings unless they exceeded 30. The new law, coming into force on Monday (September 14), is aimed at tightening the rules.

A “Hands, face, space,” campaign will also launch.

The government says the rise in Covid-19 rates is especially prevalent among people aged 17- 29.

The briefing is expected to be made at around 5pm today.

New rules

From next Monday, any gathering of more than six people in England will be illegal, unless it meets one of the exemptions

The rule is for groups both indoors and outdoors

People will at first be fined £100, but this will double on each further repeat offence up to £3,200

The list of exemptions will be announced before the law changes on Monday.