Starring role for Thanet locations in series Two Weeks to Live now on Sky

A series filmed in Margate last November with Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is now available to watch on Sky.

Two Weeks to Live is a tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Maisie is joined by actor Mawaan Rizwan.

Kim Noakes (Maisie Williams), is a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances. Following his death, her mother Tina whisks her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

Now all grown up, Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory. Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn’t good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Jay’s local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger.

Numerous Margate scenes appear in the series after the crew carried out shoots at Fort Mansions- Fort Crescent in Margate, Margate Main Sands and sea defences, Westbrook and the Stone Pier and St Mildred’s Bay in Westgate. Some of the crew stayed at The Bay Tree hotel in Broadstairs.

The six-part series is written by Gaby Hull (Cheat) and produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.

Find a trailer and the episodes here