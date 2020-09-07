Bull’s Head pub in Margate to go under the hammer at auction

September 7, 2020 Kathy Bailes Property 1

The Bull's Head

The Bull’s Head pub in Margate, along with six flats, yard and outbuilding, is to go under the hammer at an online auction.

The huge block is at 1 Market Place and is currently let at £34,943.76 per annum. The pub and flats are let on separate leases and the freehold guide price for the lot is £650-700,000.

Jon Rimmer, auction appraiser, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to buy a substantial freehold block. It is close to Turner Contemporary, the seafront and railway station and previously had permission for six town houses.

“The well-known block is in the heart of Margate’s Old Town and there will be interest from investors.”

It is thought there has been a pub on the site since before 1732. Comedian Eric Morecambe married the daughter of a previous landlord Miss Margate, Joan Bartlett, on December 11, 1952, and the wedding reception was held in the first floor function room.

The pub is still running as a business and it is thought this will continue under a new owner

The firm, headquartered in Maidstone, is now starting the marketing campaign for the next online-only auction which ends on Wednesday, September 23.

