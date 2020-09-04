Youngsters invited to open day and trials with East Kent FC

Youngsters of all abilities are invited to take part in an open day and trials with East Kent FC tomorrow (September 5)

The club will set up friendly football matches and offer free coaching.

Club chairman Dave Marlow said: “We are looking to make things as casual and fun as possible. It goes without saying that the more a player enjoys themselves, the more we will see their true potential. ”

The session runs from 10am to 11.30am at the green on the corner of 108 Salisbury Avenue and Dumpton Park Drive.