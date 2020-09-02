Witness appeal after man attacked by gang of four in Margate

A man ended up in hospital with an arm injury after he was assaulted in Margate during the bank holiday weekend.

The victim, aged in his 20s, reported that four men assaulted him while he walked down an alleyway near Byron Avenue and Dane Park at around 8.50pm on Saturday (August 29).

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information or CCTV footage which may assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/154363/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org