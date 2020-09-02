Ramsgate man one of two people charged in connection with Canterbury attack

A man from Ramsgate is due in court, alongside another man from Ashford, after being charged with an attack in Canterbury.

Kent Police officers were called to the city’s High Street, near the junction with Guildhall Street, at 1am yesterday (September 1), following a report that a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 60s, had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.

Serhat Yalcin, 25, of Norman Road, Ramsgate, and Agid Yalcin, 20, of Wood Lane, Ashford, have both since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear via videolink before Medway Magistrates’ Court today..