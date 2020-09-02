The Saddler pub in Minster earmarked to be turned into Turkish restaurant

A Minster pub that has been the watering hole for residents since 1865 is likely to become a restaurant.

The Saddler, in Monkton Road, currently has four staff who are believed to now be in redundancy consultation.

The village pub was built around 1865. It was originally a small cottage known as a “beer workshop” called The Freehold. In 1876, Ramsgate brewery Tomson & Wootton bought The Freehold and it became a fully licensed house.

The company later purchased the neighbouring cottage, where WJ Smith ran his saddlery business, but the pub has only been known as The Saddler since 1964.

In keeping with tradition, a saddle, which once belonged to the elite German Ulan Cavalry Corps, has pride of place on the wall.

The pub is owned by Faversham-based brewery Shepherd and Neame. The company has confirmed the pub’s future is being discussed.

A Shepherd Neame spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following the pub being available to let as a traditional tenancy we are now in discussions regarding the site’s continued use and its proposed transfer to a restaurant with an applicant.

“We can confirm that the proper consultation process is being undertaken.”

Former landlady Dee Horton, who was a supporter of the Louie’s Helping Hands charity, left the site at the end of last year.

It is understood the restaurant will be for Turkish food.