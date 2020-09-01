Man arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Broadstairs

September 1, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Image Kent Police

A 25-year-old man from Broadstairs has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop after a collision after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Friday (August 28).

Kent Police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 12.50pm in Percy Road, Broadstairs. A woman reported injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The woman is now back at home but suffered cuts and bruises.

The arrested man has been was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

