Flowers to be cast into the sea as arts champion Lana Vanzetta makes her final journey

The funeral of Margate arts champion Lana Vanzetta, who tragically died following a fall from a window in July, will be held on Tuesday (September 1).

Lana was the owner of creative space Margate House, helping to regenerate the lower part of the High Street, and was a true Thanet tour-de force.

Originally from Canada, Lana bought the landmark building and completed a lengthy renovation, opening it in 2015 as a gallery and arts-based projects space. She worked with a variety of charities in London with a particular interest in two separate themes, refugees and mental health, and many events held at Margate House reflected this.

She sadly died from injuries suffered following the fall from an upper window of her building, Margate House.

The funeral hearse will proceed up Margate High Street at 8.30am to begin Lana’s final journey around Margate, returning at approximately 8.50am to drive past Margate House, before continuing to the crematorium.

Friends will line the High Street to pay their final respects and at 11.45am they will head to the beach behind Turner Contemporary, Lana’s favourite spot, to cast flowers into the sea and say their goodbyes.

A tribute written by Lana’s father on behalf of the Vanzetta family in Canada says: “Our family is deeply saddened and in mourning over the death of our loved one: a daughter, a mother, a sister and an aunt.

“She has left a huge hole in all of our hearts. Lana had recently joined us in the loss of her beloved brother Ron on May 24.

“The family wish to thank the people of Margate including the Mayor for their kind words and insights into the amazing woman she was. Lana had found her forever home in your beautiful town. Also we thank all the first responders who tried to save her and to the witness who called in the fall.

“Special thanks to Lana’s personal friends who helped and supported her while she made her home in Margate. I was fortunate to meet some of you and I share your grief.

“To our darling Lana: Death may have taken you out of our sight but nothing can dim your Bright Light or take you out of our hearts. We will treasure our memories of you forever more.”