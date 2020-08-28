A woman has died after falling from cliff area in Cliftonville

A woman has died after falling from a cliff above Newgate Lower Promenade in Cliftonville in the early hours of this morning (August 28).

Police and South East Coast Ambulance service were called to the scene at 3.40am. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police assisted the South East Coast Ambulance Service in Newgate Lower Promenade, Cliftonville at 3.40am after a woman had fallen from a cliff.

“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and her death is not being treated as suspicious. Her next of kin has been informed and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.”