Westgate councillor’s car wash fundraiser for charity

Westgate councillor Bertie Braidwood will be raising cash for two charities by offering car washes for golf club members in return for donations tomorrow (August 28).

The event will take place in Domneva Road from 10am to 4pm. Cllr Braidwood invited members of Westgate and Birchington golf club to join the effort by bringing him their grubby (or even not so grubby) vehicles.

He said: “I decided to hold an annual charity day to help promote the fantastic volunteer groups we have here in Westgate. The two charities I’ll be raising money for are ‘hanging Minds Kent and 1st Westgate On Sea Scouts group.

“Changing Minds Kent is a really amazing group that helps inspire, educate and reduce the stigma around mental health and empowers people ​to support each other.

“The lodge in Westgate is run by Steve and Claire and they have a small team of about five volunteers at the moment who help with various things at the project.

“Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem this year yet there seems to be a lot of shame and stigma around this. Changing Minds Kent are on a mission to change this attitude.

“The 1st Westgate On Sea Scouts group have around 80 young people and 20 adult volunteers. They’ve been based in Westgate for over 100 years.

They offer scouting for all with the tag line of #skills4life. During the young people’s scouting journey they take part in many activities that are awarded with badges. Some of the areas are hiking, nights away (camping) cycling, scientist, artist, and many many more. Scouting is for both boys and girls from any ability.

“All proceeds will be getting split 50/50 between the two charities.”

1st Westgate Sea Scouts

Beaver Scouts 6years – 8years

Cub Scouts 8years – 10½years

Scouts 10½years – 14years

For more information email 1stwestgatescoutgroup@gmail.com or search 1st Westgate On Sea Scout Group on Facebook.

Changing Minds Kent

For more information visit www.changingmindskent.co.uk or search Changing Minds Kent on Facebook.

To donate

If anyone would like to donate, however small either come and see Cllr Braidwood in person or comment on his Facebook page and he will arrange a convenient time to meet you

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2873592579593870&id=1626457274307413