Teenager arrested in Broadstairs and suspected stolen bikes seized

Police have seized six bicycles, which officers suspect were stolen in Thanet, and have arrested a teenager on suspicion of theft after he was found with two bikes and tools in the early hours of Monday (August 24).

Kent Police officers stopped the 18-year-old in Fairfield Road, Broadstairs, seizing two bikes, cutters, screwdrivers and broken locks. He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of theft.

Officers discovered another four bicycles following the search of a property in West Cliff Road in Ramsgate, all of which they believe may have been stolen.

The man arrested has been released pending further investigation and enquiries remain ongoing, which includes efforts to identify the owners of the bikes.

Officers have released pictures in the hope of tracing victims of theft who may not yet have reported their bike stolen.

Anyone who recognises any of the bikes and believes one or more may belong to them should call the Kent Police appeal line 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/150083/20.