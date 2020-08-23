Thanet community news: Morrisons bike ride, Charter Trustees, air cadets, MotorHouse photo winners, QEQM Friends, dementia devices and free fitness sessions

Morrisons Margate

Morrisons staff in Margate have been fundraising for their national charity Clic Sargent. Last Sunday morning they completed their fundraising bike ride to Minnis Bay, where their pitstop was supported by Honey’z with tea and bacon butties.

The public were extremely supportive in cheering them on.

Staff have already raised £12,000 for their national charity during their 3 year partnership and hope to top £13,000 when all the cash is in.

You can still support them by chucking some pennies into their “Virtual Bucket” by going to Justgiving and searching Margate 643 big virtual collection.

The Margate store is also fundraising for the RNLI. The Morrisons Community Champion said: “Staff suggested this charity as they have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and are still unable to open their shop or fundraise.”

Along with an unmanned bucket collection, staff are giving all their used book sales for the month and holding a tombola at the store in the coming weeks. They recently raised £118 for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue and hope to do as well for the RNLI.

Margate Charter Trustees

The Margate Charter Trustees have just agreed to pay £4,672 of their £20k COVID support fund to support the following hard working organisations in Margate:

Salvation Army Margate – £500

Oasis Domestic Abuse Service – £3,172

Thanet Food Link – £500

Margate Independent FoodLink – £500

Spokesperson for the Margate Charter Trustees Cllr Rob Yates said: “We know the difficulties that our Margate residents are facing during this difficult time and we want to do our bit. We will be donating up to £20k from expenditure that will not occur this year due to COVID, we have checked the legality of distributing this to Margate organisations, and are therefore glad to announce that we will be donated £4,672 out of our Covid Fund to some excellent organisations who are doing so much for the community during this difficult time”.

“If you feel your organisation needs support because of covid, please contact the Mayor’s Office, more details can be found at http://www.margate.org.uk . Applications for non-covid support from the Mayor’s Fund can still be made on line using the application fund; the fund is normally dependent on income from events but is being kept afloat by the Mayor donating half of his monthly allowance to the fund.”

2433 (Ramsgate and Manston) Sqn RAF Air Cadets

The 2433 (Ramsgate and Manston) Sqn RAF Air Cadets are based at DFTDC RAF Manston in Ramsgate . We meet on Wednesday (7pm – 9:30pm) and Friday (7pm-10pm) with the Squadron band meeting on a Monday (7pm-9pm) .

It is a voluntary run youth organisation, supported by the RAF and MOD For Youths aged 12 to 20.

Activities include flying, team building, sports, parades, band (should you wish to join) and much more, giving young people fun, discipline and life experiences to help them build a better future.

The Squadron is run by volunteers and also has a Civilian Welfare Committee. Due to recent events with Covid and not being able to hold our usual fundraising events the Civilian Welfare Committee set up a raffle page on Facebook called Flying High Raffle. This has been very successful and has raised over £2000 to date, to go towards first aid training equipment and a new mini bus for the cadets .

Local people and businesses in Thanet have supported the raffle with donations of prizes for which we are very grateful Prizes so far have included Tvs, Ps4, Meals for 2, Cash, Flowers, Afternoon Tea and many others.

The Facebook page was set up by members of the committee who give their spare time around their work and families.

The squadron is due to return to socially distanced face to face parade nights sometime in the very near future .

Should you know a young person aged between 12 to 17 that are interested in joining please contact 2433@rafac.mod.gov.uk

Find the Flying High raffle page here

Project MotorHouse photo competition winners

“We wanted to give local youths a creative outlet during the lockdown,” says MotorHouse’s Jo Mapp. “All they had to do to enter the competition was post their images on @pmhisolsate. We had 135 entries and the standard was terrific.”

The Ramsgate charity roped in three prestigious photographers to judge the entries – award winning photographer Emma Blau whose photos are in the National Portrait Gallery collection, Richard Piercy whose Someone of Soho exhibition has been a highlight of London in lockdown and noted teenager and children’s photographer Storme Sabine.

The judges have announced their verdict. In first place is Dylan Fitzgerald who wins a £100 for his photograph of a sunset. Second place goes to Ben Lithman for his photo of a fox. Third place and £25 goes to Stephen Stanford for his photograph of a dawn.

“Getting into nature was a big theme for lots of people during lockdown,” says Jo Mapp. “The only winning photograph that was not of nature was Melody Durndell’s still life of a broken keyboard which reads ‘broken, enter’.” Melody came in fourth and won £20.

Thanks to the support of Kent Community Foundation, images from @pmhisolate will feature in an exhibition to accompany the Busk at Dusk on September 12 at the Winterstoke Gardens on Ramsgate’s East Cliff. Check the Ramsgate Festival of Sound calendar for details.

Project MotorHouse has also received a grant from the Arts Council so that Sadie Hennessy, Print Fellow at the Royal Academy, can use the @pmhisolate images to create decorative hoarding panels for the Royal Sands site on Ramsgate Main Sands.

Jo Mapp said: “Keep checking our Facebook page and our Twitter account @pmhramsgate because we will be running more competitions over the next year.”

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Award-winning Margate-based professional artist Annabelle Losa has decided to donate the proceeds of one of her paintings currently on sale to local charity QEQM Hospital League of Friends.

The painting, which measures 100cm x 100cm, is called “Hope” and Annabelle painted it during lockdown to express her gratitude and support for healthcare staff and as a message of love and light for frontline staff and patients.

It will be part of an exhibition by local artists called Lockdown 20 being shown at the York Street Gallery in Ramsgate from August 26 to September 2.

The gallery’s proprietor and fellow artist Mike Samson is waiving the gallery’s usual commission on the sale of the painting so when it’s sold 100% of the proceeds will be going to the charity.

More information about Annabelle’s art can be found at www.annabellelosaart.com , about the gallery at www.yorkstreetgallery.co.ukand about the charity at www.leagueoffriendsqeqm.nhs.uk

Penalty Box Fit

Trainer Sarah Rodriguez is offering free, 45 minute sessions to test strength, stamina and endurance levels.

The sessions will be in Northdown Park, Cliftonville, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To check signs, and message to book a space, go to the Aspire Health and Fitness facebook page here

East Kent Hospitals

Patients living with dementia can relive history thanks to the purchase of 10 new interactive devices for use in east Kent hospitals.

The RITAs (Reminiscent Interactive Therapeutic Activity) were funded by East Kent Hospitals Charity and allow people to sing along to music from the 1940s and 1950s, watch historic speeches, or look at photographs of days gone by.

The devices work with TV screens and also allow patients to play games and puzzles. They can also be used to provide reassuring moving images such as a fireside or a beach.

Dee Neligan, fundraising and development officer for the charity, said the devices were welcomed by both patients and staff.

She said: “We know these devices make a huge difference to our patients, so it’s wonderful to be able to provide another 10 RITAs for wards across the Trust.

“While visiting is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, the machines can help reduce isolation and boredom and give patients a glimpse into the life they remember, and a respite from the noise and confusion they may experience in hospital.

“We’d like to thank our amazing supporters for helping us to make a real difference to our patients’ hospital experiences.”

The 10 devices have been delivered to wards across the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent and Canterbury Hospital and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

They cost £48,000 and were funded by the charity’s Helping Your Hospitals appeal, which has so far topped £100,000 thanks to the generosity of people and companies across east Kent.