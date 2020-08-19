Ramsgate in Bloom winners announced

The judging of the Ramsgate in Bloom competition took place last Friday afternoon (August 14) with awards being made for fantastic displays.

The awards are alongside the town’s entry into the South & South East in Bloom regional competition, which is part of the Britain in Bloom national contest.

To raise awareness of the town’s regional entry the organisers decided to try and involve more businesses so ran their own mini competition to promote the project with 21 businesses entering this year.

Each entry was visited by the three judges; PCSO John Litchfield who has been the main organiser of the initiative, town promoter Rebekah Smith and Chris Barton, senior technician for Ramsgate Town Council. Each business was marked out of five for flower and plant quality and overall standard.

The winners and highly commended entrants were:

Winner of best restaurant

Little Ships Ramsgate

Highly commended award

Papa George

Winner of best Independent shop

Nice Things, Ramsgate

Winner of best Cafe

Coco Latino Ramsgate

Highly commended award

Ship Shape Cafe

Winner of best pub

The Horse and Groom Ramsgate

Winner of best Other Business

Something Fishy – The Little Arch Gallery

Highly commended award

Cannon’s Fishmongers and Seafood Stall Ramsgate

Winner of best hotel

Royal Harbour Hotel Ramsgate

For the most Creative Window display

AiR – Arts in Ramsgate who made two bays of colourful floral displays created by their members.

The overall winner was Something Fishy – The Little Arch Gallery who scored the top score of 5/5 from all 3 judges!

The organisers thanked everyone who entered and for the great efforts being made around the town and harbour to help make Ramsgate look blooming marvellous!

All entrants will receive a certificate for taking part or for obtaining a Highly Commended score and the winners will also receive a small trophy which will be delivered late next week.

The town’s Ramsgate in Bloom group submitted their entry for a Small Coastal Town’ award three weeks ago and hope to hear the results early – mid September.

The plan is to build on this initiative each year to enhance the town and harbour for residents and visitors.

You can follow Ramsgate in Bloom on facebook to keep up-to-date with their progress.