Two teens arrested following crash on Dane Valley Green

Two teenagers have been arrested following an incident at Dane Valley Green last night (August 17).

The police dog unit and officers attended the green following reports of a loud noise at 9.47pm. The police helicopter was also out later in the evening for the same incident.

Following enquiries it was confirmed the noise was due to a collision involving a vehicle and a caravan. There is currently an unauthorised Traveller encampment at the site.

A child suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by her family as a precaution.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following an accident and currently remain in custody.