Thanet community news: Friends of QEQM, Ramsgate Rotary, Thanet photographers and fun scrubs appeal

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

The QEQM Hospital League of Friends recently held its A.G.M., which because of the pandemic had been delayed and for the first time ever was held using Zoom. They were grateful to the visitors who kindly joined them who included the Mayor of Margate Cllr. Mick Tomlinson. The meeting was especially notable because it marked a “changing of the guard” at the top of their Committee with Sylvia Pheils taking over from their long-standing Chairman Jeremy Voizey.

Jeremy said: “I’ve been delighted to have been involved with the QEQM Hospital League of Friends since 1987 as Treasurer and then Chairman since 2000. Our Committee (much smaller than 20 years ago) work very hard to provide amenities to make life a little easier for patients while in hospital. I was amazed that, on looking back, through the generosity of the public over £1 million has been raised to pay for these items over the last 20 years. However, it’s time for new blood and I’m pleased to hand over the Chair to Sylvia who will do the job very well. I will of course give her all my support as I’ll be staying on the Committee.”

Sylvia praised Jeremy for his commitment, enthusiasm and energy devoted to the League of Friends over such a long period. She said: “Jeremy will be a very hard act to follow and I’m grateful he’s remaining on the Committee, agreeing to be Deputy Chairman so we can continue to benefit from his guidance.”

Margate Mayor Mick Tomlinson and, on behalf of the Trust, Rupert Williamson added their thanks to Jeremy, the latter mentioning that countless thousands of patients in the QEQM Hospital had, without necessarily knowing it, benefited from amenities funded by the League of Friends under his stewardship.

During the meeting Jeremy gave an illustrated review of the last financial year up to the end of March showing many of the items the League of Friends had funded for the QEQM Hospital on which a total of £43,530 had been spent.

More information about the charity is available on their Facebook page, their 24-hour answerphone (01843) 234507 or their website: www.leagueoffriendsqeqm.nhs.uk

Ramsgate Rotary Club

Ramsgate Rotary Club members, met face to face for the first time since lockdown, in the garden of President Julie Miller.

They discussed plans for future activities, including this year’s Christmas collections which will be limited since the club has disposed of its popular Santa Sleigh.

It was agreed that the annual outing and tea party for local residents would be postponed until next year, but it was hoped to repeat its popular school collections of toys for the disposal of the social services to deserving local cases.

Members are already giving thought to the best way of celebrating the founding of the club 100 years ago in December next year.

Anybody interested in considering membership of the club should make contact through the club’s website.

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Club members have been active during “lockdown”, rising to the monthly challenges set by our Chairman Laura Drury. Some great images have been shared on Flickr and the final subject was “Flowers in a Vase” which has inspired members to use their creative skills for what could be a rather ordinary subject. (See attached image)

Our summer project this year is based on “LOCKDOWN” – Leaves, Order, Cooking, Keys, Doorway, Outdoors, Washing, Naughty. Members will share their images with others at our first night of the new season on 7 September when we will also hold our postponed AGM.

The club’s weekly meetings from September will be held via Zoom (or other electronic platform). From January 2021 we intend to return to meetings as usual, circumstances permitting. The full programme for next season will be published on our website.

We are a friendly club and welcome everyone with an interest in photography, encouraging members to get creative and take part. We have a full programme of speakers and competitions lined up to inspire as well as to educate so do check out our website. The annual membership fee is only £35. A small charge of £4 is made for each meeting but this won’t apply to our virtual meetings this year.

To find out more about the club and view some of our images, please visit us online at www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk and on Facebook.

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

Immunisation nurses are hoping crafty residents can help them to deliver the biggest ever flu immunisation campaign this autumn; with a request for fun scrubs to put children at ease when getting vaccinated.

Laura Jones, Clinical Immunisation Manager at Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust, explained: “We have got a huge job on our hands this year with 190,000 children in Kent and Medway aged four to 12-years-old needing a flu vaccination between October and December.

“Immunisation nurses don’t usually wear scrubs, however, as we have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) this year, which can look a bit scary, we want to put the children at ease and thought some fun scrubs featuring friendly cartoon characters, like Disney or Marvel, would help them.

“During lockdown, lots of people started making homemade scrubs for NHS staff to wear – some of them were quite snazzy and we’re hoping crafty sewing stars will come to our aid once again.”

The team needs around 400 sets of scrubs and would appreciate sets in various sizes featuring fun fabrics with Disney, Marvel or other cartoon characters on.

The nasal flu campaign starts in October and runs to December.

If you want to donate homemade scrubs to the Immunisations Service, please send to Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust PPE store, 190 Upper Pemberton, Eureka Business Park, Ashford TN25 4AZ and mark your envelope ‘scrubs for imms’.