Funding award for Pie Factory Music’s Emerging Artists Programme

Pie Factory Music has been awarded funding from the National Foundation for Youth Music to grow their Emerging Artists Programme.

When the project ran in 2018-19 young musicians put on live music events in venues across Thanet such as Elsewhere, Dreamland and Ramsgate Music Hall and developed their skills through music industry-focused masterclasses and workshops.

The next phase of the Emerging Artists Programme will involve Pie Factory Music developing new strands of work to support young people from various backgrounds to get involved in music making opportunities:

An Emerging Artists Programme will have 10 young musicians aged 16-25 per year paired with music industry mentors, producing live music events, and working towards individualised music goals.

A Girls’ Programme will support 15 girls aged 13-18 per year to explore their musical journeys through drop-in sessions, projects and a live music event in partnership with the POW! Festival.

A series of music projects and a music industry-focused masterclass will also take place in the Dover district for young people who face significant barriers to musical opportunities.

Pie Factory Music will be delivering the programme with the support of high-profile and influential industry partners, such as Secret Sessions, Moshi Moshi Records, Art’s Cool, Boom Shakalaka, and Dreamland.

Applications for the Emerging Artists Programme and the Girls Programme open soon and will be announced on Pie Factory Music’s social media channels at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/piefactorymusic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/piefactorymusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piefactorymusic/

Website: http://piefactorymusic.com/

Pie Factory Music is a music and youth work charity set up in 2002 to provide free, accessible, and high-quality workshops for young people across East Kent. Pie Factory Music also delivers two youth services contracts for Kent County Council, providing open-access youth provision in both the Thanet and Dover districts.

For more information visit www.piefactorymusic.com or call 01843 596777 / 596998.