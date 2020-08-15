Coastal Crafty Crew fair returns to Quex this weekend

Coastal Crafty Crew will be holding a craft fair at Quex Park tomorrow (August 16).

Stall holders will be on the grass outside the restaurant in several marquees as well as in the barn.

Organiser Jan Kelsea-Simmons said: “We are looking forward to seeing all our lovely customers again and sharing a chat and a joke. We will be implementing every precaution to keep everyone safe. We ask people to wear a face covering, sanitize their hands before entering the barn and to follow the one-way system.

“Come along and see what new creativity has been invigorated by social distancing and isolation. However, we do ask that you do not come along if you suspect that you may have the virus – you will not be missing out as we are back to stay and there will always be next time!

“Come along and treat yourself to something special; find that original present for a family member or friend to celebrate a missed or upcoming birthday or anniversary; choose a new accessory for your ‘back to work’ outfit’ or just indulge your senses.”

The fair runs from 10am to 3pm. There is free parking and free admission. A tombola will be in aid of Petts Wood Playgroup for children with special needs.

Quex Small Barn, Park Lane, Birchington.