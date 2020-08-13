Road cordoned off in Margate after man falls from window

Police cordoned off part of a road in Margate today (August 13) after a man fell from a third floor window.

The High Street, at the Six Bells Children’s Centre end, was closed off while emergency services dealt with the incident which happened while police were at the property to make an arrest.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “A man has fallen from a window of a property in High Street, Margate, and been taken to hospital with injuries.

“The incident happened at around 1.30pm while officers were at the address to carry out an arrest.”