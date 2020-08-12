Rosslyn Court marks Broadstairs Folk Week by showcasing festival favourites

It’s been a celebrated part of the Thanet calendar for more than half a century so Folkies from the isle and beyond were naturally disappointed to hear the news, Broadstairs Folk Week was forced to cancel due to Covid-19.

But Cliftonville venue Rosslyn Court and their newly assembled live stream team did not want August to pass by without honouring the legendary event so are hosting some festival favourites from their stage – complete with Covid friendly screens and an extractor.

Owner Morag Butler said: “Our raffle will return and some of your generous donations will go towards Folk Week, 2021 and with such a fantastic line-up we’re very excited for this week’s ‘Not the Broadstairs Festival’ to enter the raffle simply donate in advance or join the conversation on YouTube during each live stream. We can’t wait to hear from you all”

LINE UP

Tonight – Aug 12

Sally Ironmonger & Brian Carter – 7.30pm – 8.30pm – LIVE LINK:

They have been writing, performing and bickering together for nearly 20 years. and have produced four studio albums of songs about shipyards, prostitutes, trips to the seaside, self-deprecating amusing songs and protest anthems.

Thurs, Aug 13 – Double Bill

John and Di Cullen – 6pm -7pm – LIVE LINK:

John and Di have been involved in the Kent/Sussex Folk scene for a lot of years, but ,since their retirement from running pubs six years ago their reputation has spread widely. Well known for their great variety of interesting material with a good smattering on humour using harmony, guitar, bazouki and bowed psaltery.

Josh Flowers – 8pm- 9pm –LIVE LINK:

Josh is a songwriter based in Ramsgate and signed to Universal Music Publishing. Having spent the last few months writing new material, he’s set to record his debut album this October. Inspired primarily by American songwriters like John Prine, Randy Newman, Feist and Paul Simon, his work aims to blend the mundane with the absurd, melancholy with humour. Alongside his solo pursuits, Josh collaborates long distance with California based songwriter Julianna Zachariou on their joint project Echobaby, as well as playing live and in the studio with British folk artist Roo Panes.

Fri, Aug 14

Helen North – 7pm -8pm -LIVE LINK: CHECK YOU TUBE AND FACEBOOK

Kent based singer and folk song writer, Helen North, is gaining a growing reputation for her skilfully turned lyrics, strongly visual songs and beautiful, true voice. Her 1st CD, Shifting Sands, draws on her years of experience working with boats and sailing and its nautical theme has captured the attention of other recording artists and singers. She has recently performed at Broadstairs Folk festival, Faversham Hop Festival, Sandwich Folk Festival, as well as folk clubs from North London to Cornwall. Singing both traditional and self-penned songs her captivating performances have her audience in gales of laughter at one moment, and in rapt attention the next. She has been interviewed on BBC Radio Kent Folk and was also delighted to perform a couple of her own songs playing the main stage at Towersy Folk festival as winner of their open mic competition.