Gang of five punch man to the ground and attempt to rob him in Margate mugging

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s was attacked by a group in Margate who then tried to rob him.

The man was walking along Rosedale Road, by the junction of Wharfdale Road, when he was punched to the ground. It was reported a group of about five people were seen to hold him down while his pockets were searched. The group left empty-handed when they were disturbed by a light from a nearby property.

The attempted robbery took place at around 2.45am on yesterday (August 11).

Officers attended the scene and a 23-year-old man from Broadstairs and a 25-year-old man from Ramsgate were arrested in connection with it.

They have been released on bail until September 2 pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is urged to contact police. In particular, officers would like to speak to the driver of a white or light-coloured taxi which was reported to have picked up a passenger in the area around the same time.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/140030/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.