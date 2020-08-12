Police investigation launched following unexplained death of ‘well-loved’ dad-of-one in Margate

Police are carrying out an investigation into the unexplained death of a man at a property in Margate on Sunday (August 9).
Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances that led to the death of 36-year-old Adam Huckle in Tomlin Drive.
The dad-of-one’s family say they are heartbroken and have made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
They said: “His family are heartbroken at the fact we don’t know how he died. We really need people to come forward who saw him Saturday.
“He was such a well-loved man.”
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 8.44am on Sunday 9 August to a report a man had died suddenly at a private address in Tomlin Drive, Margate.
“Officers are conducting ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances, which are currently being treated as unexplained.”