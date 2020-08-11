Life drawing classes for adults and for families on offer in Broadstairs

People of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in life drawing classes that have now been extended to Broadstairs.

Thanet teacher and artist Julia Rogers has taught a successful class for two years in Ramsgate and Margate. She is now starting classes at Pierremont Hall, Broadstairs.

Life drawing in the park for families is a fun group activity aimed at learning together. With materials provided you only need to turn up. Bring a blanket to sit on the grass and you will be guided through some fun drawing activities working from the model. Be ready to draw fast, slow, with your other hand, learn about proportion plus lots more whilst feeding your creativity.

For adults who wish to try life drawing with a fully nude model classes are held Wednesdays 10am-12pm this month. Materials and tuition are included. The classes are relaxed and welcoming and for all abilities.

Julia has run two successful life drawing courses for Ageless Thanet and teaches art classes and offers private tuition from her studio in Ramsgate.

Classes also take place in Ramsgate’s Spencer Square on Thursdays 2pm-4pm, weather permitting

Find more at www.juliarogers.co.uk

Classes

Life drawing adults – £15

Wednesdays in Aug 10am-12pm

Main function room

Enter via park side doors

Family life drawing – £5 per person must include one adult

Wednesdays in Aug 1pm-2pm

In the park by side of hall