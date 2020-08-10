Police and bomb disposal team in attendance at Ramsgate harbour

Police have cordoned off an area at Ramsgate harbour and a bomb squad team has been seen in attendance this evening (August 10).

The Royal Logistic Corps explosive disposal team has reportedly arrived at the scene by Jacob’s Ladder and the Sailor’s Church in Military Road.

A request is said to have been issued to those in charge of the sea cadet unit based at the church to make sure the area was cleared.

Kent Police and the MoD have been asked for further details. It is not yet confirmed whether any ordnance has been found at the site,