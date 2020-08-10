A close-up of British wildlife by Ramsgate artist Molly Pickle is on display at the Italianate Glasshouse

British Wildlife exhibition with Molly Pickle

Ramsgate artist Molly Pickle is displaying original illustrations of British wildlife at the Italianate Glasshouse in King George VI Park.

The self taught illustrator and printmaker will be donating 10% of all profits from the exhibition to the Kent Wildlife Trust.

Works on display from now until August 16 include illustrations of insects, animals, birds and botanicals.

Molly, 23, said: “I started selling my work about five years ago in one of the harbour arches that was a photograph studio at the time. I had never even considered selling my work before that as I just loved drawing in my spare time to relax. The studio owner approached me as he’d seen my work and that’s where it all started.

“Over the years I realised how much I love what I do and decided to make it my almost full time job! Now I create sustainable and eco friendly art all based around nature.  All of my inks are vegan/ water based eco-friendly, my cards are made of recycled paper and all of the cotton I use is 100% organic and sustainably sourced.

“Lots of my limited edition prints are on paper made of recycled coffee cups and my work comes in plastic free packaging. I’m a strong believer that if I’m going to have the luxury of creating art for a living I want it to be as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible as nature is my main inspiration.

“Last year I had my ‘Save the Bees’ exhibition at the Italianate Glasshouse and it was a fantastic event. I ended up donating over £200 to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

“The current exhibition is based around British Wildlife with 10% of profits being donated to the Kent Wildlife Trust. The work I’ve created is semi-educational with Latin names included for most of the creatures that I’ve drawn.”

The exhibition runs daily 10:30am -4:30pm each day.

Find Molly Pickle Designs on facebook here