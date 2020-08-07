Ramsgate Market to finally return to the town

Ramsgate market will return to the town next Friday (August 14).

Trading hours will be Friday and Saturday, 9am -4pm at the Staffordshire Street car aprk.

Stall will take over the Blue Badge bays for a month’s trial, with all blue badge holders welcome to park anywhere else in the car park free of charge.

The market shut when covid restrictions in March. It briefly reopened in June but issues around placement meant the market closed again. A new site proposed for Pier Yard car park on the seafront was scuppered at the 11th hour last month when Thanet council and market organiser Hughmark could not agree on the location.

It has now been announced by Ramsgate’s Town Promoter that agreement has been reached.