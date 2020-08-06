Donate a fun, live performance to the doorstep in Looping The Loop and Newington community scheme

Theatre producers Looping the Loop have partnered with Newington Big Local and Creative Newington in a community donation scheme with a difference.

They are inviting people to nominate families who are living on low incomes to receive a fun live performance on their doorstep from the Nearly Normal Thanet Dog Agility Team.

The Unexpected Performance Services (UPS) feature three talented but unpredictable puppet dogs – Gladys, Mabel and Cynthia. Directed by Looping the Loop’s Ellie Jones, it’s a 20 minute, family show in the truest sense, as Ellie performs with husband and professional actor, Steve, and 10-year old son Sam!

Over the last five years, Looping the Loop has enlivened Thanet’s high streets, seafronts, parks and shopping centres with We Are Nearly Normal, a choreographed street theatre performance team who have appeared as the Dog Agility Team, Cupids, Librarians, Space Cadets and even Social Dancers.

Now they are providing the short performances delivered (contactless) direct to the door. And the UPS team also provide up to 6 free dog activity kits to young audience members, so that they can create their own bottle-nosed dogs.

The Newington collaboration was piloted last month and had a long-list of parents eager to sign up. The “community donation” tickets can be booked via Looping the Loop’s main ticket platform https://buytickets.at/loopingtheloop.

Community development worker at Newington Big Local Cara Thorpe said “We are delighted to be involved in this project – seeing the kids faces light up when we trialled this was amazing. Many families in Newington have really struggled with the isolation of lockdown, being able to make a small difference to their day meant this project was a no brainer for us.”

Find out more at http://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk/unexpected-performance-service.html