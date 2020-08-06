Artistic Margate chef to hold second outdoor exhibition of landmark sketches

Margate’s artistic chef Jools Moore will be holding his second ‘al fresco’ exhibition on Saturday (August 8).

The 44-year-old, who is in charge of the kitchen at the Winter Gardens, has created a series of drawings depicting Margate landmarks present and past which he last displayed along the fences of the disused crazy golf course in Cliftonville during April.

This time the dad-of-one will exhibit his intricate sketches along the railings of the Stone Pier (harbour arm), next to the tourist information building, from noon until 3pm.

Julian, best known as Jools, says the pictures should not even exist as he failed all his GCSEs including art and finds drawing incredibly difficult.

He said: “I came up with the idea of displaying my art along the fences by the harbour arm because I have just finished my most recent piece of the Old Town and King’s Steps and realised that people cannot see it in its true detail with photographs via facebook or Instagram. It needs to be seen up close and in real life.

“During lockdown I was looking out of my flat window at the fences and thought about my early days living in London and riding past the artists displaying their work along the fences of Hyde Park on the Bayswater Road on a Sunday, and the thought came to me, I could display my work al fresco and people could view and enjoy the art and have a little something different and unexpected in their daily exercise.

“Now lockdown has eased I’d like to try the idea again, but this time, in the town so the art can be seen against the backgrounds they are drawn from.”

Jools said: “I find drawing incredibly difficult. There is a massive block in my brain and hand at times, which makes these drawings something special in their own right to me. They shouldn’t exist.

“I’m not an artist. But I’ve carried on drawing.”

Jools has scans of all his works now so prints are available if people are interested, and he can also take commissions.

Find him on Instagram at @Margateartist

