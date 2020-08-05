Witness appeal after stabbing and robbery in Margate

Detectives investigating a robbery in Margate where a man was stabbed are appealing for witnesses.

At 4.20am today (August 5), Kent Police was called to Royal Crescent, Margate by the South East Coast Ambulance Service after they found a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

He reported that he had been assaulted by strangers on Margate seafront and they had stolen money and trainers from him. He was taken to a London hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Following a search of the area a knife was recovered. A cordon was in place this morning close to the Nayland Rock hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/135746/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org