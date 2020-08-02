Trains unable to run between Margate and Ramsgate due to trespasser on the line

Trains are unable to run between Margate and Ramsgate due to a trespasser on the line at Broadstairs today (August 2).

The power to the rails has been switched off while the incident is being dealt with. Police are attempting to apprehend the trespasser.The alert was first raised at 11am. The police helicopter is also over the area.

Passengers can use rail tickets on Stagecoach Loop buses at no extra cost, timetable is here – http://ow.ly/BAe330r2bMK

Trains between Faversham and Ramsgate may be diverted to run via Dover.

A National Rail notice says: “A trespasser has been reported on the line near Broadstairs. The lines are currently blocked between Ramsgate and Margate until the police can apprehend the person.”

Disruption is expected until 1pm.

