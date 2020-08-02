Narrow defeat for Broadstairs Cricket Club 1st team

August 2, 2020 Kathy Bailes Sport 0

Broadstairs vs Nonington

1st XI away to Nonington

A resolute half-century from teenager Harry Carter was not quite enough to make up for a poor start to the Broadstairs innings as they suffered a 16-run defeat away to Nonington.

The hosts racked-up a score of 220-6 off their 40 overs, taking advantage of some inconsistent bowling from Broadstairs, with wickets claimed by Elliot Fox (3), Chris Kidd (2 ) and Jamie Dewell (1).

In reply, Broadstairs slumped to 43-5 which prompted the start of a recovery with Elliot Fox (34) and Alfie Huntley (31) establishing a 62-run 6th wicket partnership. Some last ditch runs from Chris Kidd (11) and Bradley Ellison (21*) combined with Carter’s 51 took the game to the penultimate over but in the end, Broadstairs finished 204 all out, ruing some earlier missed chances and soft dismissals.

